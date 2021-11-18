Efinity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00068027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,951.68 or 1.00370467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.07 or 0.06947040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

