Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 3,774 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Apple by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 195,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 138,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.