EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.39

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.39 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 84.20 ($1.10). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 601,721 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £382.28 million and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.39.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($699,634.18). Also, insider Julian Baines sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total value of £202,500 ($264,567.55).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

