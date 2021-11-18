Electric Vehicle Zone Tops One Day Volume of $211.13 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and $211.13 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 171.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

