Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Down 0.9%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

About Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

