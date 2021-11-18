Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elemental Royalties stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 29,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,398. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

