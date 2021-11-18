Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 93.8% in October

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EEGI opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Eline Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.
Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile
