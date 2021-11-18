Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 93.8% in October

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EEGI opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Eline Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

