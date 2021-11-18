Elisabeth G. Nash Sells 3,900 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SCI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.92. 682,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

