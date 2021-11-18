Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the October 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,664,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ELTP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 733,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
