Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the October 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,664,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELTP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 733,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

