Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the October 14th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EMHTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 731,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,847. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

