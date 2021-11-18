Emercoin (EMC) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $22,077.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,418,517 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.