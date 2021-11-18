Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.69

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.69 and traded as high as C$51.32. Enbridge shares last traded at C$50.70, with a volume of 13,491,927 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

