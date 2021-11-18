Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.43.

EDR stock opened at 29.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 26.50.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

