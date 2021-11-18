Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.70 and traded as high as C$7.35. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.14, with a volume of 359,682 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.16.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.70.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.