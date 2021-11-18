Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the October 14th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

OTCMKTS ENRFF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

