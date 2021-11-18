Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EGIEY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 15,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.58. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

