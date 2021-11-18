Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $109.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

