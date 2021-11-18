Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.02 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

