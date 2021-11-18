Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $28 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 8.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59.

