Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Separately, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

