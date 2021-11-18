Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,393.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

