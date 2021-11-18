Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,393.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
