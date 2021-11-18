Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.16 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00005647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,108,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.