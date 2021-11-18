Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

ENJY stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). On average, analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enjoy Technology

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.