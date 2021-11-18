Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $16,176,995.20 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,628. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
