Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $16,176,995.20 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,628. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

