Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.35

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 101125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

