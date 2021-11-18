Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.04

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 18041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOSE. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 838,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,897,581. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $14,737,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

