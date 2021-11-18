EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Hits $3.97 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00007189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,039,639,363 coins and its circulating supply is 971,638,951 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.