EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.720-$8.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.510 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $663.40. 2,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,776. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.94. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $609.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

