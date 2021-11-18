Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GreenVision Acquisition Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for GreenVision Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HLBZ opened at $10.06 on Thursday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

