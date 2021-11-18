Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 18th (ASAN, AXSM, BARK, BBWI, BIDU, BILI, CTRE, CYCC, DAI, DTE)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 18th:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $55.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.75 ($17.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £193 ($252.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $104.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $235.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $230.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $52.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 500 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

