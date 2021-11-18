Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 18th (ASAN, AXSM, BARK, BBWI, BIDU, BILI, CTRE, CYCC, DAI, DTE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 18th:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $55.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.75 ($17.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £193 ($252.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $104.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $235.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $230.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $52.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 500 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

