Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 18th (ATY, BIP, CCA, CCO, CIA, CNR, CRR.UN, CU, ENB, ERO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 18th:

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $66.00 to $67.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$168.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$61.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$650.00 to C$665.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$775.00 to C$825.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.50 to C$35.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$6.25.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$21.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$118.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$100.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$103.00 to C$105.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$92.00 to C$107.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$46.00.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$45.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $217.00 to $284.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) was given a C$0.65 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$71.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €183.00 ($215.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$5.30 to C$6.20.

Opsens (CVE:OPS) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$17.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$10.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$70.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

