Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 18th (ABEO, ACEL, ACRX, ADN, AGTI, AKU, ALIZY, AMK, API, ARMK)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a 86.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 90.00.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

