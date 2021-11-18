Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 18th (ACO.X, AIAGY, ARSSF, BTLCY, CCRN, DEO, DRNA, ELCPF, EXPGY, FOOD)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 18th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$47.00.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.50.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a sell rating. Cfra currently has C$87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$85.00.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

