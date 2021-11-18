Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 18th (ACO.X, AIAGY, ARSSF, BTLCY, CCRN, DEO, DRNA, ELCPF, EXPGY, FOOD)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 18th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$47.00.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.50.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a sell rating. Cfra currently has C$87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$85.00.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

