Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 18th (AML, ATYM, CBG, CRST, ELOX, ENPH, ERM, EXPN, FLTR, GRI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 18th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $231.00.

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a £170 ($222.11) target price on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $282.00.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

PetroTal (LON:PTAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

