Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 18th (AML, ATYM, CBG, CRST, ELOX, ENPH, ERM, EXPN, FLTR, GRI)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 18th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $231.00.

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a £170 ($222.11) target price on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $282.00.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

PetroTal (LON:PTAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

