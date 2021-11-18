Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Capitalization of $266.50 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $266.50 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $8.33 or 0.00014854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,046.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.00 or 0.07149412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.26 or 0.00360877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.00987321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00086001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.53 or 0.00402398 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00261942 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.