Eristica (ERT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. Eristica has a total market cap of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the dollar. One Eristica coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eristica alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Eristica Coin Profile

Eristica (CRYPTO:ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official website is eristica.com . Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Buying and Selling Eristica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eristica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eristica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eristica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eristica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eristica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.