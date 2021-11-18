ESBC Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $920,285.45 and $83,749.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars.

