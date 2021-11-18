ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $810-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.02 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. 113,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

