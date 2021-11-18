ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. ESCO Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

NYSE:ESE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. 113,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,357. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

