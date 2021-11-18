ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESE traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. 113,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

