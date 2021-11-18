Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 73.1% in October

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

