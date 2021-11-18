ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,800 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the October 14th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ESRCF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. ESR Cayman has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

ESR Cayman Company Profile

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

