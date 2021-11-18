Essentia (ESS) One Day Volume Hits $271,826.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $3.28 million and $271,826.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00220081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

