EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.87, with a volume of 52064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

