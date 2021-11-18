Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Down 20.4% This Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $28.52 million and $1.59 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

