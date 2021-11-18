EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,410.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $566,083.27 and approximately $5,410.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

