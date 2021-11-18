ETHPad Hits Market Cap of $21.41 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $21.41 million and $1.03 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ETHPad has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.