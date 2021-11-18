ETHplode Trading 47.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $74,785.90 and $11.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,861,637 coins and its circulating supply is 43,847,536 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.