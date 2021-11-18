Eugene M. Bullis Purchases 2,500 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,197. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $455.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.60.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

