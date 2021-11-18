Eugene M. Bullis Purchases 2,500 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,197. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $455.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.60.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
