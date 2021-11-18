Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.05% of Evans Bancorp worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.